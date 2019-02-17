Fareed Zakaria criticizes Ilhan Omar, but also Israel in op-ed

Television journalist Fareed Zakaria hosts a group discussion on "Business by Design: Business with Integrity" during the second day of the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 (CGI) in New York on September 24, 2012..
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Fareed Zakaria, a prominent CNN host, wrote in an op-ed that Muslims should be “particularly thoughtful” when speaking about the Jewish state and people.
Writing Friday in the Washington Post, Zakaria said he was responding to the debate about recent statements by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D.-Minn., about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which have widely been denounced as antisemitic.
“I don’t know what is in the hearts of the two representatives,” Zakaria, who is Muslim, wrote about Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has also made controversial statement about Israel. “But I believe that Muslims should be particularly thoughtful when speaking about these issues because anti-Semitism has spread through the Islamic world like a cancer.”
Antisemitism, he added, “is now routine discourse in Muslim populations in the Middle East and also far beyond.”
Omar, who is Muslim, suggested inaccurately that AIPAC was paying American politicians to support Israel. After critics said the charge echoed antisemitic ideas about Jews and money, she apologized for her remark.
Tlaib last month accused members of Congress of having forgotten “what country they represent,” referring to their support of legislation targeting the boycott Israel movement. Although the lawmakers weren’t themselves Jewish, critics said Tlaib was perpetuating antisemitic tropes about “dual loyalty.”
Zakaria said Israel was guilty of bigoted policies towards Palestinians and that AIPAC exerts considerable political influence over elected officials.
“These are legitimate issues to vigorously debate and discuss in the United States, just as in Israel,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, by phrasing the issue as the two new representatives sometimes have, they have squandered an opportunity to further that important debate.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>