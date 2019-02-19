Farrakhan defends Omar's antisemitic antics, attacks ‘wicked Jews’

eligious leader Louis Farrakhan gives the keynote speech at the Nation of Islam Saviours' Day convention in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. February 19, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

Louis Farrakhan has blamed the “wicked Jews” for using him to try and to break up the Women’s March.





The Nation of Islam leader made the comments on Saturday during the movement's annual Saviours' Day conference in Chicago.



“The most beautiful sight that I could lay eyes on [was] when I saw, the day after Trump was elected, women from all over the world were standing in solidarity, and a black woman is the initiator of it,” said Farrakhan, about one of the march’s leading organizers Tamika Mallory.





Farrakhan: The ‘Wicked Jews’ Use Me to Attack Women’s Movement, March Leadershttps://t.co/DE28fu7y9Z pic.twitter.com/iICk6SxfkR — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 18, 2019 “The wicked Jews want to use me to break up the women’s movement,” he continued as applause and cheers broke out. “It ain’t about Farrakhan; it’s about women all over the world [who] have the power to change the world.”

Farrakhan has had long and checkered history of antisemitism, as well as close ties with Women's March organizers Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez.

Farrakhan also defended Congresswoman Ilhan Omar saying that she has “nothing to apologize for,” following an antisemitic Twitter storm in which she accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of paying American politicians to be pro-Israel.





Here’s Farrakhan praising Omar’s anti-Semitism also. He said she has “nothing to apologize for.” pic.twitter.com/1flwuaWAUj — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 18, 2019 “Sweetheart, don't do that,” Farrakhan said, referencing Omar. “Pardon me for calling you sweetheart, but you do have a sweet heart. You sure are using it to shake the government up, but you have nothing to apologize for.”

Soon into his sermon, Farrakhan launched a verbal attack on the Jews blaming them for anti-black racism, slavery, colonialism and dehumanization, as well as the numerous problems facing modern society.

Referring to the New Testament book of Revelations, Farrakhan said that some use the “name Jew to hide themselves” adding that they are part of the “synagogue of Satan.”

He also claimed that the Talmud is to blame for “the poisonous belief that justified and guided the entire institution of the transatlantic slave trade and the continuous exploitation of our people.”

The Anti-Defamation League explained that attacks on the Talmud were first instigated by Christian and Muslim polemicists in the early Middle Ages, and have become a staple of extreme anti-Semitic ideologues.

Farrakhan continued his attack saying that “some of the Jewish people who are under the Talmud think so much of themselves that you black people – us, we – look at 400 years of the Transatlantic slave trade, you look at them hanging us up, raping us, robing us and [if] you call it a Holocaust, a Jew will say to you, you can’t say that.

“How many of you have a heard a Jew say you can’t call it a Holocaust when you talk about our suffering?” he questioned as those in the audience agreed and began to clap. “Do you know why? Because to them, the suffering of six million Jews is worth seven billion human beings on our planet, so when you say Holocaust, that to them is blasphemy – that’s how cheap they think of Palestinian life, the life of a gentile – to them only their life is sacred.”

He added that the Jews have also “exploited the American people through institutional usury and predatory lending practices,” and blamed the Jews for “pervasive rape culture, sex trafficking and prostitution.”

Farrakhan received a standing ovation several times during his speech from the thousands of followers attending.

Since last month, some 300 groups and organizations have withdrawn their support for the Women's March because of the controversy over the ties that the co-chairs have with Farrakhan, as well as over allegations of antisemitism.

