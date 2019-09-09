Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fire destroys Minnesota synagogue

Adas Israel was the oldest surviving Orthodox synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota.

By BEN SALES/JTA
September 9, 2019 17:23
Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico

Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico . (photo credit: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA/REUTERS)

 A synagogue in northern Minnesota went up in flames on Monday.

Adas Israel congregation, a traditional synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota, was ablaze as of early Monday morning, according to local news reports. The cause of the fire is unclear. It appears to have destroyed much of the building.

According to the St. Paul Jewish Federation, the synagogue has 75 members and daily prayer services.


Related Content

An illustrative photo of Righteous Among the Nations medal belonging to Marta Bocheńska who helped s
September 9, 2019
Polish Righteous Among the Nations honored in Warsaw

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut