Fire destroys Minnesota synagogue

A synagogue in northern Minnesota went up in flames on Monday.



Adas Israel congregation, a traditional synagogue in Duluth, Minnesota, was ablaze as of early Monday morning, according to local news reports. The cause of the fire is unclear. It appears to have destroyed much of the building.

According to the St. Paul Jewish Federation, the synagogue has 75 members and daily prayer services.

