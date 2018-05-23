First Polish writer to win Man Booker prize has odd relationship with Jews

Best-selling author Olga Tokarczuk became first Polish author to win Man Booker International prize on Tuesday for her novel Flights.



"I would like to also mention that I am the very first winner of this International Man Booker Prize as a Pole, with the Polish language," she said in her acceptance speech, "which I'm very proud [of]."





"I don't believe in national literature," she stated, "I really do believe that literature is like a live being, [a] creature which pop-up in one language and then into another through another language. So, this is another miracle - literature."She then confessed to wearing earrings she bought with money earned in 1987 when she first came to London and worked as a hotel chambermaid.Tokarczuk will evenly split the 50,000 pound prize [66,750 USD] with her translator to English Jennifer Croft, reports the Guardian.Flights is set from the 17th to 21st century, combining stories of modern-day travel alongside tales of a Dutch anatomist from the 17th century and the tale of Frederic Chopin's sister transporting his heart after the composer died.This is not the first time Tokarczuk gained the attention of the media in her native Poland and the world.In her 2014 novel "The Book of Jacob" she presented the Polish audience with a very different historical reality than the one usually celebrated, that of harmonious Polish-Jewish relations as coined by Polish national poet Adam Mickiewicz.Mickiewicz penned into his epic poem Pan Tadeusz a wedding scene in which the Polish celebration is only made better by Jewish musicians who are cherished and welcomed. The poem is still taught today as a gem of Polish literature to school children.In contrast, The Book of Jacob focuses on the life of Jacob Frank, an 18 century Jewish cultist, to present Poles as a people that can be tolerant at times but also cruel and oppressive, to Jews as well as to serfs and Ukrainians.Polish Senator Waldemar Bonkowski [Law and Justice Party] slammed the author when the book was published for her understanding and depiction of Polish history.After receiving threats, her publishers provided her with security detail for a week.Tokarczuk responded to her critics in an interview given to Gazeta Wyborca in December 2015 saying that she is "the true patriot, not t he nationalist who burns an effigy of a Jew ."