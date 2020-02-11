The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Five centuries after expulsion, Madrid to open its first Jewish museum

The museum aims at covering “3,000 years of Jewish history and Jewish contributions to Spain and the world.”

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 12:18
A Spanish flag flutters in the air as the capital of Spain is seen from the observatory deck of Madrid's city hall August 7, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ)
Spain was once home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the world, with hundreds of thousands of Jews living and thriving in its empire. The 1492 expulsion presented them with the choice to leave everything behind and flee or to convert to Catholicism, putting an end to centuries of flourishing Jewish life.
This rich and tragic history will soon be presented in a new Jewish museum in Madrid, which is set to open in two years.
Mayor Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida announced on Friday that the municipality has signed an agreement with the Hispanojudía Foundation to grant to it the use of a building in the city center for 50 years to create a Jewish museum.
The building, which extends on over 3,000 square meters was previously occupied by social activists who were evicted in November and is known as ‘La ingobernable’ (The ungovernable).
In the announcement, whose video was shared on his Twitter account, the mayor specified that they felt important that the building would be devoted to a cultural cause and that the decision was especially meaningful because “Madrid is the only great European capital that currently does not have a Jewish museum” and also in consideration of the historical ties between the country and its Jewish history and community. He also said that the municipality would not provide any fund to build the museum but the Hispanojudía Foundation would be responsible for it.
A project and specific timeline for the museum has not yet been presented according to Spanish daily El Pais, but the Foundation is set to discuss it with Madrid authorities in the upcoming months. The report added that the museum aims at covering “3,000 years of Jewish history and Jewish contributions to Spain and the world.”
In the past few decades, Jewish life in Spain has been experiencing a revival. About 45,000 Jews live in the country today, mostly in Madrid (20,000) and Barcelona (15,000) according to the European Jewish Congress.


