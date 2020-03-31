Forty-four rabbis in diaspora have passed since coronavirus outbreak

Forty-four rabbis have died as a result of coronavirus, most of the located in the New York City metropolitan area. While the majority of the rabbis came from the Orthodox Jewish community, there was one reform Jewish rabbi who passed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Right before he died from coronavirus, Rabbi Mordechai Gurary, who is a prominent in the New York Jewish community, made a video asking God to save the Jewish community from the coronavirus:
Below is a list of the forty-four rabbis that have recently passed:Rabbi Michoel Tzvi Fettman died at the young age of 39. Leaving a wife and nine children.The only reform rabbi who died to date is Rabbi Neil Kraft. The beloved rabbi of the Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue's died weeks before he was due to retire.New YorkRabbi Michoel Tzvi Fettman, 35 years old.Rabbi Berl Kohn, 95 years old.Rabbi Aharon Leib Schneid.Rabbi Yeshaya Englard, 66 years old.Rabbi Avraham Yaakov Katz, (Boro Park-Linden), 71 years old.Rabbi Yisroel (Izzy) Fogel ZL from Boro Park.Rabbi Zvi Yehuda Schmidt,, one of the owners of the Paskez Candy company.Rabbi Yitzchok Banash. He was 50 years old.Rabbi Mordechai Zev Halberstam, 42-years-old, from the Bobover Kehillah.Rabbi Dovid Don Reiss, 77-years-old, and a prominent Belzer Chosid.Rabbi Aharon Hersh Kleinman.Rabbi Yitzchak Warman, 91 years old. Comptroller of Women’s League.Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Grossman, age 65, leaving behind his wife Leah and six children.Rabbi Aryeh Roth, an elder Sanzer Hassid who recently moved to Boro Park from Bnei Brak.Rabbi Yisroel Menachem Rosenberg, 70 years old. Shamash in Swan Lake Shul.Rabbi Avraham (Romi) Kohn, 92 years oldRabbi Mordechai Zev Halberstadt.Rabbi Dovid Farkash.Rabbi Tzvi Elimelech Hoenig, 48 years old.Rabbi Boruch Hersh Feder, 73 years old, a long-time Satmar teacher of Williamsburg.Rabbi Avraham Yehoshua Freund.Rabbi Slomo Zev Fried.Rabbi Yechiel Michel Rosenfeld.Rabbi Tzvi Elimelech Kahana.Rabbi Mordechai Mendel Gutman, 55 years old.Rabbi Shimon Susholtz, Mora D’asra of Cong Keren Orah in Kensington.Rabbi Yaakov Yitzchak Speigel, Ostrov-Kalishiner RebbeRabbi Yisroel Yechezkel Plutchok, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Derech Chaim, upper 70s.Rabbi Moishe Leifer, LawrenceNew JerseyRabbi Avrohom Eliezer Gordon. Long time Rabbi at Yeshiva Bais Dovid of Monsey.Rabbi Avraham Levi Bressler, Rosh Chaburah and mechaber of seforim.Rabbi Chaim Weil.Rabbi Lipa Friedrich, Monsey, 39 years oldRabbi Pinchos Tzvi Elimelech Goldminzer, New SquareRabbi Gershon Sabel, Executive at Yedei Chesed for a special needs community in Monsey.Rabbi Menachem Mordechai Nissim, age 69.Rabbi Chaim Tzvi Dovid Konikov , Rabbi for many years at Yeshivas Tomchei Temimim, age 58.Rabbi Mordechai Gurary, Rav of the Chevra Shas Shul, one of the most prominent rabbis in Crown Heights, age 84.Los AngelesRabbi Nachman MorganMontrealRabbi Avraham Yechiel Krauss, 67 years old.LondonRabbi Uri AshkenaziRabbi Neil KraftParisRabbi Masoud Chumu, Age 72.Rabbi Masoud Tovol, Age 60.
