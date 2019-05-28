French Jewish cemetery vandalized. Police say it wasn’t antisemitic

Quatzenheim cemetery in eastern France. .
(photo credit: CONSISTOIRE OF THE LOWER RHINE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Drunk students smashed several headstones at the only functioning Jewish cemetery in Bordeaux, police said, adding this was not an anti-Semitic incident.
The three male students, one of whom was arrested, smashed the headstones Friday night at the Portuguese Jewish Cemetery of the southwestern French city, some of them by jumping on them, a police source told
the French AFP news agency.
The student who was arrested was caught because he was injured while smashing the headstones. He stopped a passerby for help and the passerby called police, according to the report.
“At face value, this had nothing to do with anti-Semitism,” the police official said. The report did not quote the officer as proposing any other explanation for the vandalism.
The cemetery, which features many tombstones laid out horizontally in the Sephardic style as well as ones standing up at a 90-degree angle to the ground, dates back to the 18th century, by which time the Portuguese Jews in the city numbered some 327 families. The first arrived in the 16th century, when they fled the Church-led Inquisition campaign of persecution in Portugal and Spain.
In France, Jewish community organizations have in recent years protested over police’s handling of several crimes committed against Jews and Jewish institutions as ordinary cases of violence or vandalism. The protests were about cases where evidence suggested racist intent.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>