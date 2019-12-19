French Jewish students encouraged to head to Israel due to antisemitism

As antisemitism continues to rise in France, emphasis is now being put on encouraging Jewish students to study in Israel after school.This week, 1,000 school-aged students of Jewish schools in France arrived as part Israel Experience’s "Jewish Experience in Blue and White" project. Jewish Agency for Israel. This particular program focuses on giving the students exposure to Israeli universities, academic opportunities and options for aliya, as well as a chance to experience some of the important tourist spots in Israel.Paul Fitoussi, Yavne Marseille school director stressed "that all Jews should move to Israel. “France is not our home anymore,” he said. “The younger generation must do this. My two daughters immigrated to Israel and learn Beersheba and I am encouraging my third daughter to do the same."Yoni Elimelech, deputy director of the Otzar Torah School in Paris's 13th District echoed these sentiments "while this may sound strange, but for us, the fact that we encourage our guys to immigrate to Israel is perfectly natural. I think every 18-year-old boy or girl living in France , Should immigrate to Israel. "Fitoussi and Elimelech, who are both on the tour with the students made it clear there is a rise in antisemitism in the country.“Because of the increased antisemitic attacks,” Fitoussi said that he decided “not to allow students to eat or have sports classes outside of school building."Often, stones are thrown at students or they yell slurs like 'dirty Jews' towards them,” he said.Elimelech added that only last week, his school received a transfer student from a public school in the 19th district “due to antisemitic attacks” the child had to endure. According to Israel Experience, to date, over 40% of participants in each program have immigrated to Israel.Some of the students, who asked that their full last names not be used for safety reasons, recalled difficult antisemitic experiences they have endured while living in France. Audrey T, of Ort Marseille Jewish School said that last September, she was sitting with a friend on a bench in front of their school when suddenly three thugs grabbed him by the hair. "They hit him and then they started beating him," she said. In shock by the whole situation, she and another person that was there just froze. Finally, one of the teachers came and helped them. They went to complain to the police but it did nothing.Since then, Audrey said that "I am afraid every time I get onto a bus or if I’m sitting in a park. “I’m afraid to also be attacked like that,” she continued. “In the past, I didn’t think so much about my Jewish identity but since [last September], I think about it a lot."Another student on the trip, Lena S, also from Marseilles said that she now "hides the necklace I wear with the Star of David and Jewish symbols.“I don’t want to be that religious Jew [who is] attacked in the metro or one of the less safer neighborhoods,” she stressed, adding that she is “always equipped with pepper spray” just in case.For Eitan Z of the 12th district of Paris, he only wears a kippah on Shabbat and Jewish holidays “and even then I walk fast out of fear for being attacked. “It does not matter Saturday or weekday, there is always a fear that I will be attacked because I am a Jew," Eitan said.He added that although he was born and raised in Paris but only in Israel "I feel at home.”But the decision to make aliya is not easy. Along with this desire to immigrate to Israel, there are also concerns about the difficulties of integrating into Israeli society.Yoav Z, who is a student at a Jewish school in Strasbourg, said that when the cemetery [in the nearby village of Westhoffen] was desecrated a few weeks ago, he realized that "there are neighborhoods that I can’t enter with a kippah on my head.“When I saw the desecration of the cemetery, I thought I have nowhere else to go but Israel. But, at the same time it's not that simple to make the move,” he said.For Yonah G. of the 19th borough of Paris, she is still unsure about her future in France. "I am thinking of staying in France but I will only know after I start studying,” she said. “There is a different atmosphere in Paris and I feel much safer here, but it’s very hard to decide what to do because if I move to Israel, there are problems I worry about like integration into Israeli society, language and integration issues and the different nature of the Israelis. "During the trip the students went up Masada, visited the Dead Sea, and visited several universities including the University of Haifa and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, among others. Amos Hermon CEO of the Israeli Experience said it a statement that "in recent years we have seen an increase in the trend of antisemitism in Europe as a whole and in France in particular.“The Israeli experience works to encourage the youth in France to get to know Israel better and to our delight many decide to come here," he said.On Saturday night, a special event for the students will take place in Jerusalem. There will be music and art, appearances by special guest, and a video program featuring French students who have studied in Israel and integrated into Israeli society.Israel Experience is a subsidiary of the