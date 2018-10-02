French police raid Shia Islamic center in 'counter-terrorism' operation

Policemen stand next to the "Centre Zahra France" religious association in Grande Synthe near Dunkirk early on October 2, 2018 during an operation of "terrorism prevention".
(photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
French police raided the premises of a Muslim club before dawn on Tuesday, as well as the homes of members of the club, in a swoop that the local government prefect's office said was prompted by serious suspicions of pro-Islamist militancy.
The operation involving some two hundred police began around 6 a.m. and targeted a club known as Centre Zahra France and 12 of its members in an area called Grande Synthe, near Dunkirk and not far from Calais on France's northern coast
"This is a counter-terrorism operation," read a statement from the prefect's office.
"The activities of Centre Zahra France are under particularly close watch given its leaders' clear support for several terrorist organizations and movements espousing ideas contrary to (French) republican values," it added.
The Centre has ties to Hezbollah and Iranian cells in France, Le Monde
reported, and has been a source of "virulent anti-Zionist propaganda."
In 2009, the Centre's founder, Yahia Gouasmi, created an anti-Zionist political party (Parti Antisioniste) that ran in the European elections and included the notorious comedian Dieudonne, who has been widely accused of antisemitism, and far-right polemicist Alain Soral, Le Monde
reported.
The Centre published a column written by the Parti Antisioniste, including one calling the Islamic State a "Nazi (social-Zionist) project," according to Le Figaro
.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
France, home to Europe's largest Muslim community, remains on maximum security alert after attacks over recent years
in which Islamist militants and assailants inspired by militant groups such as Islamic State have killed close to 250 people.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>