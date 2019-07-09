Gal Gadot to star in new Netflix film

ISRAELI ACTRESS Gal Gadot – clad in black as part of the #Metoo theme – and her former ‘Fast and Furious’ co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson present at the 75th annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles..
(photo credit: NBC/REUTERS)
Gal Gadot posted on social media that her newest film, produced by Netflix, is a go.
Gadot tweeted and instagramed earlier Tuesday saying "So excited about this project! This is gonna be so much fun & I can't wait to share this one with you."
The movie, Red Notice, is an action adventure film about finding the world's most wanted art thief.
Red Notice was supposed to be released by Universal Studios but was picked up by Netflix. Rawson Marshall Thurber is set to direct and write the new film. Netflix has committed to a production budget of $130 million and believes the film will have global appeal.
Johnson and Gadot have worked on Fast Five and Fast and Furious 6 in the past.
This will be the first Netlfix film for Gadot and Johnson. Reynolds will appear in the new movie 6 Underground, which will be on the streaming service later in 2019.
Red Notice is set to hit Netflix in 2020.
