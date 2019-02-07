Genesis Prize winner Robert Kraft accepts Vince Lombardi trophy

Robert Kraft embracing Julian Edelman in celebration after winning the 53rd Super Bowl..
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Last night, GenesisPrize2019 Laureate Robert Kraft accepted the Vince Lombardi Trophy (the National Football League’s championship trophy) after his New England Patriots, the losing team he purchased 25 years ago, won their third Super Bowl title in the last five years and their sixth since 2002.
Genesis Prize Foundation Co-founder and Chairman, Stan Polovets, said, “Being in Atlanta for the Super Bowl in support of Genesis Prize Laureate Robert Kraft and his Patriots was a true honor. Mr. Kraft’s pursuit of excellence, his willingness to take risks and the kindness with which he treats people around him are the reasons the Patriots have had such incredible success. I cannot think of a more worthy laureate to follow U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom we honored last July. Like Ginsburg, Kraft has spent most of his life advocating for a more just society, tolerance and inclusiveness. He is one of the world’s most generous philanthropists whose charitable giving reflects the Jewish value of tikkun olam – repairing the world."
Robert Kraft will travel to Jerusalem in June where the Prime Minister of Israel will present him with the Genesis Prize at a gala award ceremony. When he was announced as Laureate on January 9 of this year, Kraft said he would forgo the $1 million monetary award that comes with the Genesis Prize so that funds can be granted, in his honor, to initiatives combating antisemitism and other forms of prejudice as well as attempts to de-legitimize the State of Israel.
