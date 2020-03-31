Germany's antisemitism commissioner: Jewish communities are thriving

"There is still a thriving, growing Jewish life in Germany. I think society should take a much closer look at Jewish life today, This is a great development — that Jews trust in our country is something very special after the horror of the Shoah. We should make this diversity even more tangible by holding Jewish cultural days, exhibitions and joint celebrations," Klein said,

Klein also hinted to the possibility of infusing more Jewish life into the public conscience by marking public cultural days, and to mark 1,700 of Jewish life in Germany , special stamps highlighting the upcoming holiday of Passover in April.

When asked how he is able to justify his claim that German Jewish life is thriving, despite reports of a rising number of hate crimes targeting Jews, Klein pointed to a new synagogue that was built in the southern German city of Constance, in addition to another newly-built synagogue in Lübeck, northern Germany. He also noted that many Jews from abroad wish to make Germany their home, including from Israel.

Public discussions on the safety of Jews in Germany has come amid rising numbers in hate crimes perpetrated against the community. Recent surveys indicate that in 2019, 1,839 hate crimes were committed against Jews in Germany. In October 2019, an antisemitic far-right Nazi sympathizer shot and killed two people at a synagogue in Halle while live streaming his actions on Facebook.

Regarding the issue of antisemitism , Klein said that online attacks are a consistent problem, in addition to violence, but noted that he is prepared to fight and ensure that hate crimes are "punished more quickly and more consistently."

Felix Klein, Germany's commissioner on antisemitism, when asked on the state of German Jewish life in an interview with the German Catholic news agency KNA, said that communities throughout the country are thriving.