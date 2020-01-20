Graffiti in Spain says 'Free Palestine, Kill a Jew'

A cultural center in Madrid, Spain was vandalized with graffiti reading "I command you to kill Jews" and "Free Palestine, kill a Jew." Both phrases had swastikas spray painted next to them and the "Free Palestine" graffiti appears to say "SS," referring to Nazis.Spokesman of the Israeli Embassy in Spain Yoav Katz tweeted photos of the incident on Monday and remarked that it ocurred just days before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Aschwitz. "[Sunday] we got more proof of how much needs to be done [to fight antisemitism]," Katz tweeted.
Katz also thanked the local municipality for removing the graffiti.In September, Barcelona's largest synagogue was vandalized with the word "Free Palestine."“Confusing a synagogue with the State of Israel reflects a racist mentality,” Jaume Padrós, president of the Official College of Physicians of Barcelona, wrote on Twitter.Cnaan Liphshiz contributed to this report.
la próxima semana se conmemora el 75º aniversario de la liberación de Auschwitz, destacando la importancia de seguir combatiendo el antisemitismo. Ayer tuvimos otra prueba de lo mucho que queda por hacer.— Yoav Katz (@YoavKatz) January 20, 2020
Gracias al Ayto de Villanueva de la Cañada por haber borrado las pintadas. pic.twitter.com/uETP4h78P5
