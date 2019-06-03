Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Greece elects first-ever Jewish mayor in the city of Ioannia

Moisis Elisaf, a local medical doctor, is the first Jewish person to be elected as mayor in Greece.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 3, 2019 19:35
Athens

A man holding a Greek flag walks on central Syntagma square in Athens.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Greek-Jewish medical doctor Moisis Elisaf will serve as the mayor if the north-western Greek city of Ioannia, Greek news-site Ekathimerini reported on Monday. 
 
Running as an independent candidate, he won 51.1% of the votes. 
 
Recovering from a massive debt crisis, which only officially ended in 2018, Greece saw an increase in the rise of Euro-skeptic and xenophobic forces like the Golden Dawn party. 
 
Greece, occupied by Nazi Germany during WW2, witnessed the destruction of Greek Jews. Roughly 80,000 Greek-Jews lived in the country before the Holocaust, the entire Jewish community of modern Greece numbers around 5,000 people. 
 
According to the Jewish Museum of Greece, Elisaf also serves as the head of the Jewish community in Ioannia. 

