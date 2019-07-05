Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

‘Green Book’ producer Charles Wessler helps new Warsaw Ghetto museum

“We need your help,” says Wessler, who is Jewish and whose other works include comedy blockbusters like “Dumb and Dumber” and “There is something about Mary.”

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
July 5, 2019 23:21
Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943

A scene from the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
Along with a group of contributors, Hollywood producer Charles B. Wessler is working on a new museum on the Warsaw Ghetto — and he’s asking for help.



In a video message posted Thursday, the “Green Book” producer asked anyone with artifacts from the Warsaw Ghetto to donate it to a new museum set to open in the Polish city in 2023.


“We need your help,” says Wessler, who is Jewish and whose other works include comedy blockbusters like “Dumb and Dumber” and “There is something about Mary.” “If anyone has stories or artifacts such as letters, documents, photographs, or objects from pre-World War II and wartime Poland, please contact us.”


Wessler got involved in the museum during a private visit to Warsaw last month, when he met the museum’s director, Albert Stankowski, and offered to help with collecting materials for the opening.

