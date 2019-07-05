‘Green Book’ producer Charles Wessler helps new Warsaw Ghetto museum

A scene from the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Along with a group of contributors, Hollywood producer Charles B. Wessler is working on a new museum on the Warsaw Ghetto — and he’s asking for help.
In a video message posted Thursday, the “Green Book” producer asked anyone with artifacts from the Warsaw Ghetto to donate it to a new museum set to open in the Polish city in 2023.
“We need your help,” says Wessler, who is Jewish and whose other works include comedy blockbusters like “Dumb and Dumber” and “There is something about Mary.” “If anyone has stories or artifacts such as letters, documents, photographs, or objects from pre-World War II and wartime Poland, please contact us.”
Wessler got involved in the museum during a private visit to Warsaw last month, when he met the museum’s director, Albert Stankowski, and offered to help with collecting materials for the opening.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>