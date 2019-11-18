NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Hallmark Christmas movies now embracing Hanukkah

"The move follows criticism that their movies lack diversity, focusing on straight Caucasian couples celebrating Christmas," Vicary said.

A giant menorah stands in front of a Christmas tree at the Brandenburg gate to celebrate Hanukkah in Berlin December 16, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
A giant menorah stands in front of a Christmas tree at the Brandenburg gate to celebrate Hanukkah in Berlin December 16, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Hallmark Christmas movies have become part of the seasonal cheer, and now they are expanding to include Hanukkah, the  New York Post reported.
The two Hanukkah themed movies - “Holiday Date” and “Double Holiday” - will be aired at the end of December,  to coincide with Hanukkah, which this year starts on December 22.
The move was made due to criticism aimed at Hallmark, claiming that their movies lack diversity, focusing on straight Caucasian couples celebrating Christmas.
“Our audience is very vocal, and they tell us when they’d like to see more of something,” says Michelle Vicary, Crown Media’s executive vice president of programming. “We’ve heard over the years that they would like to see [a Hanukkah movie] if a script came in that we liked. And that happened this year — twice.”
“Holiday Date,” featuring Hallmark veteran Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen, will be aired on Dec 14  and follows Brooke (Bristow), a woman who breaks up with her boyfriend just before her trip to introduce him to her family for Christmas. The fun starts when Cohen’s character, Joel, takes her boyfriend's place - the problem is, that Joel is Jewish and is celebrating Hanukkah and not Christmas!
“Unfortunately they have not discussed if he knows all the traditions,” says Vicary. “As the family becomes more suspicious whether he knows how to celebrate, our two leads begin to fall for each other.”
The other Hanukkah movie, “Double Holiday”, airs on Dec 22 features Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope. The central character is Rebecca (Pope), is a Jewish woman whose Hanukkah plans have to change when her boss requests that she plans the office party together with office rival (Polaha).
“They learn that while the traditions and celebrations are different, the feelings of holiday and celebration and family and togetherness are the same,” Vicary told the New York Post.
Now in its 10th year, Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” holiday schedule, achieved 85 million viewers in total last year from Oct. 25-Jan. 1, according to Vicary.
The 2019 40-film schedule started on Oct. 25 with “A Merry Christmas Match.” ”Picture a Perfect Christmas” and “The Mistletoe Secret,” which aired was last weekend, averaged 3 million viewers.
“We take pitches for all kinds of movies,” says Vicary. “We talked about being purposeful this year and making sure that of the hundreds — if not thousands — of pitches we get for the holiday season, that we would look to have Hanukkah included if we could find the right story. Because that’s the first decision point. We thought these two are in line with what we do and what our audience is looking for.”
“Celebrating holiday seasons in lots of different ways is important to every family across the United States, and we do our best to bring to light the different traditions and different things that are happening to people in their lives,” Vicary stated according to the New York Post .
“We think reflecting the US population within our movies is yet another way that people come to us and see a little of themselves in our content. We are taking pitches for all kinds of traditions and all kinds of representation. We look at scripts that are reflective of lots of different demographic or attributes. So I think you can expect to see more.”


Tags hanukkah christmas Hallmark
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
AN IRON Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9.
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by