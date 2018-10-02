Hate crime probe over 'Free Gaza' graffiti scrawled on Manhattan sukkah

A 'plesant sukkah' in New Hampshire.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
New York (New York Daily News) -- A vandal scrawled the words “Free Gaza” on a sukkah in Manhattan over the weekend, prompting a police hate crime probe.
The message, in black spray paint, was found Sunday morning on a sukkah in Carl Schurz Park on the Upper East Side.
Sukkahs are temporary huts or shelters built to celebrate the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Orthodox families eat all of their meals and are encouraged to sleep in the huts to commemorate the types of shelters Jews used after they were freed from slavery in Egypt.
“Defacing a sukkah is unacceptable and an attack on our city’s values. If you have any information on this act of vandalism, please contact the NYPD,” Mayor de Blasio Tweeted Sunday.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the graffiti, a police spokesman said.
“Appalled by images of a vandalized sukkah in Carl Schurz Park in #NYC this morning,” the Anti Defamation League of New York and New Jersey wrote on its Twitter feed.
“Targeting a premises used for religious purposes during the #Jewish holiday of Sukkot is simply beyond the pale. Thankful to @NYPDnews for swiftly being on the scene & investigating,” the ADL said.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.
©2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News
at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>