October 02 2018
|
Tishrai, 23, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Hate crime probe over 'Free Gaza' graffiti scrawled on Manhattan sukkah

The message, in black spray paint, was found Sunday morning on a sukkah in Carl Schurz Park on the Upper East Side.

By JOHN ANNESE/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS
October 2, 2018 13:22
1 minute read.
A 'plesant sukkah' in New Hampshire

A 'plesant sukkah' in New Hampshire. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

New York (New York Daily News) -- A vandal scrawled the words “Free Gaza” on a sukkah in Manhattan over the weekend, prompting a police hate crime probe.

The message, in black spray paint, was found Sunday morning on a sukkah in Carl Schurz Park on the Upper East Side.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Sukkahs are temporary huts or shelters built to celebrate the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot. Orthodox families eat all of their meals and are encouraged to sleep in the huts to commemorate the types of shelters Jews used after they were freed from slavery in Egypt.

“Defacing a sukkah is unacceptable and an attack on our city’s values. If you have any information on this act of vandalism, please contact the NYPD,” Mayor de Blasio Tweeted Sunday.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the graffiti, a police spokesman said.

“Appalled by images of a vandalized sukkah in Carl Schurz Park in #NYC this morning,” the Anti Defamation League of New York and New Jersey wrote on its Twitter feed.

“Targeting a premises used for religious purposes during the #Jewish holiday of Sukkot is simply beyond the pale. Thankful to @NYPDnews for swiftly being on the scene & investigating,” the ADL said.

JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:


Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.


©2018 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Policemen stand next to the
October 2, 2018
French police raid Shia Islamic center in 'counter-terrorism' operation

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut