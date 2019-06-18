Hebrew inscription discovered in ancient Jewish ritual bath in Sicily

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

A Hebrew inscription was identified in a medieval Jewish ritual bath under a church in the Italian city of Syracuse, a statement released by Ariel University announced on Monday.

Syracuse is one of the main cities in Sicily. For centuries, the island was home to numerous thriving Jewish communities. Jewish life in Sicily came to an end when Jews were expelled from Spain in 1492. At the time, most of Southern Italy was under Spanish rule; most Jews left, other converted while continuing to keep Judaism in secret. However, most Jewish sites were destroyed or converted to a different use.

The mikve (as Jewish ritual baths are known) in Syracuse is located 14 meters underground beneath the Church of St. Philip the Apostle. It was identified in 1977, although a tradition that maintained that the Church had been built on the remains of a Jewish site existed much earlier.

The Church stands in the Ortigia Island, where the Jewish neighborhood used to be located. To the day, the area is also known as “Giudecca.”

During a conference sponsored by San Metodio Higher Institute of Religious Sciences in cooperation with the municipality of Syracuse, Yonatan Adler, senior lecturer in archaeology at Ariel University revealed the new discovery, an inscription which consists of six Hebrew consonants: “a-sh-r h-f-tz.”

The inscription probably referred to the last name of a prominent Jewish-Sicilian family, the Hefetzs in Hebrew, or Bonavoglia in Italian, according to the university statement.

“This discovery provides compelling evidence that the structure beneath the church was constructed as a Jewish ritual bath prior to the 1492 expulsion of the Jews from Sicily,” Adler said.

The ancient mikve is located at the foot of a long spiral staircase hewn into the limestone bedrock. Fresh groundwater continues to flow to the underground pool where Jewish women used to bath.

“It is a great honor for me to serve as parish priest of this church which enshrines centuries, if not millennia of Syracusan history” commented Flavio Cappuccio, the local parish priest. “The history which Jews and Christians share in this unique site underscores for me the fraternal bonds which unite us all in brotherhood as children one heavenly Father.”