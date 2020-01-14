Herzog to Greek PM: Iran's 'dark axis' threatens Middle East, world peace

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog expressed his concerns over Iran and its proxies during a meeting Monday in Athens with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.According to Herzog, the Iranian regime and its proxies in the region – Hezbollah and Hamas – are a threat to regional stability.Cyprus being the most recent.Under Mitsotakis, Greece adopted the IHRA definition in November 2019.Keeping in mind the rising tide of antisemitism in Europe, Herzog told the Greek premier "I offer you and your government closer cooperation in combating antisemitism, preserving the memory of the Holocaust and the lessons of the Holocaust, working together with Greek communities outside Greece and Jewish communities outside Israel."We both have minority diaspora communities in countries around the world. History obliges us to remember that what starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews."Mitsotakis replied that “We are relentlessly fighting all forms of antisemitism. This is a very important issue for me personally, as well."He added that he and his wife plan on visiting Auschwitz, to honor and remember the Greek Jews that died in the camp.This meeting took place following a triple summit between Herzog, Greek Deputy Foreign Minister for Greeks Abroad Kostas Vlasis and Cypriot Presidential Commissioner for Overseas Cypriots Photis Photiou. The summit discussed a new project organized by the Jewish Agency in cooperation with the Greek and Cypriot governments, which aims to help foster ties between the diaspora populations of Greeks, Jews and Cypriots and to foster cooperative efforts to fight racism and antisemitism.As part of this joint project, youth delegations from the three diaspora communities will take tours of the three home countries, and the leaders of Jewish communities around the world will meet with Greek diaspora organization heads. All of this will lead to a future project, which will aim to strengthen ties and communications to aid in the fight against racism worldwide, including collaborative efforts between Jewish, Cypriot and Greek students on university campuses. “Cyprus and Greece are your strategic partners in the fight against antisemitism," Photiou told Herzog after the summit. "We support you unconditionally and will always, always stand by your side.”In addition, the summit also discussed launching a Holocaust memorial project in cooperation with the Greek Jewish community. As part of this, a Holocaust memorial event sponsored by the Greek government will be held in either Athens or Thessaloniki."There is a very clear conflict between the free world and the dark axis led by Iran that aims, step-by-step, to takeover Middle Eastern nations, posing a direct threat to world peace as well as to citizens living under this regime who desperately want to free themselves from living under tyranny,” he said.Greece will soon take over the rotating chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), the body whose definition of antisemitism is widely used around the world and is considered by many as the most accurate. At the time of writing, 17 countries have adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism, with