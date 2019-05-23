Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Holocaust victims photos defaced with swastikas in Vienna

A project commemorating those who were persecuted by the Nazis in World war II was defaced with Nazi symbols in Vienna.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 23, 2019 11:57
Holocaust victims photos defaced with swastikas in Vienna

Vienna students fight antisemitism. (photo credit: TIMO MULLER)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Photograph of Holocaust survivors from an exhibition in Vienna, Austria were vandalized with swastikas, reported the Austrian national public broadcaster ORF on Thursday.


The organizers of the Lest We Forget project by German-Italian photographer Luigi Toscano photo exhibition said they were horrified to find the damage. 
 
ESRA, the group that sponsored the exhibit told ORF they were "shocked and outraged that a sensitive-artistic project in memory of the Holocaust" was defaced. It shows "disrespect for art and above all it shows disrespect for the people portrayed." they added.


The police have already been informed about this incident.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Swastika graffiti is seen painted at the Jewish Synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Tefilla
May 23, 2019
Indiana man sentenced to 3 years in prison for vandalizing synagogue

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut