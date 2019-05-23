Holocaust victims photos defaced with swastikas in Vienna

Vienna students fight antisemitism.
(photo credit: TIMO MULLER)
X
Photograph of Holocaust survivors from an exhibition in Vienna, Austria were vandalized with swastikas, reported the Austrian national public broadcaster ORF on Thursday.
The organizers of the Lest We Forget project by German-Italian photographer Luigi Toscano photo exhibition said they were horrified to find the damage.
ESRA, the group that sponsored the exhibit told ORF they were "shocked and outraged that a sensitive-artistic project in memory of the Holocaust" was defaced. It shows "disrespect for art and above all it shows disrespect for the people portrayed." they added.
The police have already been informed about this incident.
