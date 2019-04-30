Hundreds gather to mourn Chabad hero Lori Gilbert-Kaye

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Lori Gilbert-Kaye has been laid to rest. On Monday, some 700 people gathered to remember her and pay their respects to the woman who has been hailed a hero.



Gilbert-Kaye was murdered on Saturday morning during an antisemitic shooting at the Chabad of Poway Synagogue. Wtnesses said that Gilbert-Kaye, 60, had jumped in front of the congregations rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein as 19-year-old John Earnest burst into the Sand Diego synagogue and opened fire on congregants.

Three others, including the rabbi, an eight-year-old girl and the child's 31-year-old uncle were also injured in the attack.Speaking at the memorial service, attended by all walks of life including members of the Christian and Muslim community, Gilbert-Kaye's husband Dr Howard Kaye recalled how his "wife was a person who did so much good in her life.""Whatever I did that might not have been good, she repaired,” he said. “She had a soul that was greater than any of us ever could believe.”Kaye, a physician, recalled how he performed CPR on his wife soon after she took the bullet. "There was no blood. She went very quickly. And she did not suffer. She went straight up [to heaven]."He had a strong message for his wife's murderer, calling on him to turn his life around, "come back to the real world, which is the world of Lori, which is peace and love on Earth.”Kaye's 22-year-old daughter, Hannah said that her mother "was my best friend, my greatest advocate and my dance partner.""Her relationships are one of the things that made her most proud," Hannah told mourners, while wearing a pink dress that belonged to her mother. "My mother raised me to become like her, to woman who embraced all people, to give to all people, to love all people.""My mother thrived and lived her entire life for the sake of friendship, to give flowers to people all over San Diego and from the world, to bask in the glory of connection, of story, of history," Hannah explained.She recalled how her mother would bake challot almost every Shabbat and would deliver to people's homes, and that she would often open the family's home to visitors to celebrate Shabbat most Friday nights.She added that her light “reached all crevices of our planet” and that her mother knew that "Judaism went beyond the text."Following the eulogies from Gilbert-Kaye's family, Goldstein got up and addressed mourners. His hands heavily bandaged, the rabbi said that “[on Saturday] we saw the darkest of humanity... [but] at the same time we saw the heroic efforts of humanity.”“It’s not going to break us,” he said. “It’s going to lift us up.”At the cemetery, Goldstein went on to say that Gilbert-Kaye had was "following the footsteps of great martyrs of all history.”“Your life was sacrificed,” he said. “My life was spared. I promise, Lori, it wasn’t in vain.”

