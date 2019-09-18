Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

ICE facility apologizes to Jewish protesters meeting just before Shabbat

The Rhode Island ICE detention center where a guard drove into a row of Jewish protesters apologized for holding a recent board meeting less than an hour before Shabbat.

By BEN SALES/JTA
September 18, 2019 11:12
1 minute read.
ICE facility apologizes to Jewish protesters meeting just before Shabbat

ICE agents make drug bust in Arizona desert. (photo credit: JEFF TOPPING/REUTERS)

(JTA) — The Rhode Island ICE detention center where a guard drove into a row of Jewish protesters apologized for holding a recent board meeting less than an hour before Shabbat.

In the face of Jewish protest, the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Central Falls, postponed a board meeting that had been scheduled for September 9, a Monday, citing safety concerns. It rescheduled the meeting for that Friday at 6 p.m.

“We apologize to our Jewish friends and ask for your forgiveness,” said Wilder Arboleda, a Wyatt board member who chaired a subsequent meeting on Monday, according to the Brown Daily Herald. Arboleda added that the Friday time was “insensitive and wrong.”



Jewish protesters came to the Friday meeting anyway and held an impromptu Sabbath prayer service. One protester also blew a shofar, which is traditionally blown at this time of year.



Last month, a Wyatt guard drove his pickup truck into a row of Jewish protesters who were blocking the street entrance to the facility. Guards at the detention center then pepper-sprayed the protesters. The driver, Capt. Thomas Woodworth, resigned shortly after the incident.



At the Monday meeting, the board was scheduled to vote on a proposed sale of the facility to a private corporation. The Jewish protesters, from a new anti-ICE group called Never Again Action, are calling on the facility to be shut down.


Related Content

A 'Welcome to New Jersey' sign
September 18, 2019
NJ teen accused of deliberately swerving car twice to hit Jewish men

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut