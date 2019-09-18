ICE facility apologizes to Jewish protesters meeting just before Shabbat

(JTA) — The Rhode Island ICE detention center where a guard drove into a row of Jewish protesters apologized for holding a recent board meeting less than an hour before Shabbat.



In the face of Jewish protest, the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Central Falls, postponed a board meeting that had been scheduled for September 9, a Monday, citing safety concerns. It rescheduled the meeting for that Friday at 6 p.m.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });