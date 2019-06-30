IfNotNow campaigning to highlight ‘occupation’ in US 2020 elections

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The radical IfNotNow US-based organization which campaigns against Israel’s control of the West Bank has formed a new non-profit branch to highlight its message during the 2020 presidential campaign.



The organization stated that Israel’s occupation of the Palestinians was a moral concern for the US Jewish community and alleged that allegations of antisemitism are manipulated to fight those who oppose Israel’s policies.

“IfNotNow, which is led by young American Jews, has spent the past 4 years organizing in the American Jewish community and opened this 501(c)4 in order to expose the occupation as a moral crisis within the American Jewish community, end the weaponization of antisemitism in the political debate over Israel, and create political space for leaders who will stand up for the freedom and dignity for all Israelis and Palestinians,” the organization said in a statement to the press announcing its new branch.On Saturday, members of the IfNotNow election campaign met Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the candidates for the Democratic nominee for the presidency, and took a picture with him and themselves holding a poster stating “Jews against the occupation.”IfNotNow has brought six full-time fellows to live in New Hampshire and spend the summer publicly confronting candidates during their events about the Israel-Palestinian conflict, with Saturday’s photo-op with Bernie Sanders being the first.IfNotNow is perhaps best known for its campaign of conducting walk-offs from Birthright trips in which several participants demonstrably walked out of a Birthright group while being live-streamed by a fellow IfNotNow campaigner in protest at what it describes as Birthright’s refusal to address the Israel-Palestinian conflict on its trips.The organization’s banner issue is Israel’s ongoing control of the West Bank and its Palestinian population, although it and some its members have declined to say whether or not they are in favor of a Jewish state in its pre-1967 borders.

