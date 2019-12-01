Indian PM Modi sends bar mitzvah wishes to Mumbai attack survivor

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent congratulations to Moshe Tzvi Holtzberg, who survived the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, on the occasion of his bar mitzvah this week.“As you make this important transition and cross a significant landmark in the journey of your life, the courage of [nanny] Sandra [Samuel] and prayers of the people of India will continue to bless you for a long, healthy and successful life,” Modi wrote.India’s Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla planned to read the letter at the boy’s celebration Sunday night, which took at Kfar Chabad. Singla brought the letter with him from India.In November 2008, Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 attacks in Mumbai over four days, killing 165 people and wounding more than 300. Two terrorists targeted the Chabad House in Mumbai, holding eight Jews hostage and murdering them. Two of those killed were Moshe’s parents, the Chabad emissaries to Mumbai, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg; Rivka was five months pregnant at the time.Sandra Samuel, Moshe Holtzberg’s nanny, saved the then-two-year-old’s life, running out of the building holding him after finding him next to his motionless parents. Holtzberg was then moved to Israel to live with grandparents in Afula, and Samuel came with him, eventually getting honorary Israeli citizenship.Modi wrote to Holtzberg that his “story continues to inspire everyone. It is one of miracle and hope overcoming tragedy and immeasurable loss.“The perpetrators of the cowardly terrorist attack...clearly failed,” he continued. “They could not subdue our vibrant diversity. Nor could they dampen our spirit to march forward. Today, India and Israel stand together even more determined against terrorism and hatred.”In 2017, Modi met Moshe Holtzberg during his visit to Israel.“I warmly remember meeting you in Jerusalem, along with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu,” Modi wrote. “I hope that your wish to return some day to Chabad House in Mumbai as its director comes true.”Holtzberg joined Netanyahu on a visit to India in 2018, and they visited the Mumbai Chabad House together, where they dedicated a memorial to the victims of the 2008 terror attack. Holtzberg said a prayer of thanks to God for sparing his life.Ahead of the Sunday night celebration, Moshe traveled to New York where he donned tefillin for the first time in the presence of his father’s family and friends. He also visited the grave of the last of the Lubavitcher Rebbes, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.