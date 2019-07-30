'Internment camps? Yes. Concentration camps? No,' says Ted Koppel

Ted Koppel speaks at the Edward R. Murrow Forum in 2006.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Ted Koppel, British-American journalist and son of a Holocaust survivor, wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post on Tuesday that stresses the difference between the concentration camps run by Nazi Germany and the camps located at the United States’s southern border.
Koppel described in the op-ed an email exchange between himself and another colleague, who referred to the camps run by the United States border as concentration camps, which prompted a deeper discussion.
“It is true that there have been some terrible internment camps — British in South Africa as one example — where people died,” Kopel wrote. “There is, nevertheless, a sharp distinction between a facility in which people die because proper oversight is lacking and a concentration camp which is designed to serve only two purposes: slave labor and extermination of the unwanted."
Koppel argued that the comparisons between the US and Nazi Germany are “rash and overheated” since America has a much stronger democracy than the former fascist state. His father, according to Koppel, didn’t escape to Britain until 1937 because he was convinced that Germany “would inevitably come to its senses and reject the racist ravings of Hitler and his followers.”
Then in Britain, in 1940, Koppel’s father was placed in an internment camp then eventually released, which is the reason Koppel and his family is familiar with the distinctions between internment and concentration camps.
“My father was wrong about Germany. I remain certain, however, that I am right about America,” Koppel said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>