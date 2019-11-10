Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli Ambassador to Brazil skips Jewish umbrella organization event

Shelley's absence was due to his fear of damaging Israeli-Brazilian relations because CONIB officials allegedly made statements against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Yediot Aharonot reported.

By
November 10, 2019 11:08
1 minute read.
Brazilian Presdient Jair Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . . (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)

Israeli Ambassador to Brazil Yossi Shelley decided not to attend the Confederação Israelita do Brasil's (the Jewish Confederation of Brazil) 50th anniversary celebration. Shelley's absence was due to his fear of damaging Israeli-Brazilian relations because CONIB officials allegedly made statements against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Yediot Aharonot reported.

In an article quoting Shelley, the ambassador referred to Fernando Lottenberg, president of the Jewish Confederation of Brazil: "Lutenberg has his own political agenda. He talks badly about Bolsonaro and the Jewish community doesn't like it," according to Yediot Aharonot. "There are excellent relations between Brazil and Israel today. Why ruin it now?"

Fernando responded, "The Jewish community is pluralistic and the organization seeks to represent everyone. You can't help but express the community's position when President Bolsonaro says Nazism was a leftist movement."

The Foreign Ministry said the ambassador's schedule prevented him from attending the event. "The relationship between the states is characterized by an impressive momentum. Later this month we will host the Brazilian Congress Foreign and Security Committee and continue to work to deepen relations with Brazil in all areas," it said, Israel National News reported.

Israel's embassy in Brazil previously came under fire in July for tweeting a picture of himself and Bolsonaro eating what appeared to be lobster,  which was blacked out in the photo.


In May, Bolsonaro awarded Shelley the National Order of the Southern Cross, Brazil’s highest national honor for high-ranking guests.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


