Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli, Moroccan host Kushner for peace breakfast

The breakfast was hosted by VP of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security Col.(res.) Dr. Eran Lerman and JISS global board member Ahmed Charai, a Moroccan businessman and writer.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 26, 2019 22:04
1 minute read.
Jared Kushner (l.) in conversation with Col. Lerman (r.).

Jared Kushner (l.) in conversation with Col. Lerman (r.).. (photo credit: PETER HALMAGYI)

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, briefed a breakfast hosted by an Israeli army officer and a Moroccan businessman and spoke about the much-anticipated peace plan the Trump administration has been working on for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The breakfast was hosted by Vice President of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS) Col. (res.) Dr. Eran Lerman and JISS global board member Ahmed Charai, a Moroccan businessman and writer.

According to Lerman, the main message delivered at the briefing was that the Trump peace initiative would reflect the new partnering of Israel and key Arab states in facing common enemies. “The fact that this briefing by Mr. Kushner and myself was coordinated by Mr. Charai, a Muslim businessman and author, is emblematic of the new regional reality,” he said.

Lerman said that the peace plan shows the need to break what he called the “everybody knows paradigm” namely, the assumption that an Israeli withdrawal to the 1967 lines is essential in reaching a permanent peace agreement.

“This demand has in fact been a barrier to real peace,” Lerman said. “It is ‘accepted wisdom’ that is no longer wise or realistic; and the Trump plan is expected to offer new paradigms that more accurately reflect the priorities of Israel and its many Arab partners in the region.”


Related Content

Evangelicals
September 26, 2019
Evangelical Christian leader calls for solidarity with Jewish community

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings