Israeli ambassador urges Germany to change anti-Israel stance at UN

In an unusually strong public criticism targeting Germany's anti-Israel voting practice at the United Nations, Israel's ambassador to the federal republic on Tuesday called on Germany "to change its voting behavior."



The Jerusalem Post tweeted Israeli ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, on Tuesday about his views on a Bild newspaper report disclosing that "Germany, of all places, regularly sides with the enemies of Israel. In November, Germany voted 16 times in 21 resolutions against Israel. It abstained in four resolutions."



Issacharoff tweeted that he "fully agree with Antje Schippmann's article in Bild that it’s 'urgently necessary' to change German voting behavior in UNGA on Israel and that Germany should adopt an 'active leadership role in refocusing the common voting behavior of European partners."'

The normally tight-lipped ambassador has previously told the Post that he holds private discussions with the German government regarding their support for evading US sanctions against Iran and other anti-Israel actions. He has declined to comment on those discussion and issued no public criticism of Germany's largely pro-Iran regime trade policy.The Bild article by Schippmann, which appeared in Monday's edition, was titled "Germany in the UN: FDP wants to stop anti-Israel insanity. We can no longer be followers."Bild, the country's largest circulating paper, reported that at a Free Democratic Party (FDP) session in the Budestag the party passed a resolution to call for a change in the behavior of Germany's voting behavior at the UN. The foreign policy spokesman of the party, Bijan Djir-Sarai and his fellow MP Frank Müller-Rosentritt introduced the pro-Israel resolution.According to the resolution first obtained by the paper, the federal government "should clearly distance itself from one-sided, politically motiviated initiatives and alliances." The resolution said the German government should work to counteract the "political forces in the near and middle east" which "openly threaten" the Jewish state.Chancellor's Angela Merkel's administration, who has declared Israel's security to be "non-negotiable" for her administration ,has frequently joined the Islamic Republic of Iran to slam Israel at the UN."We must no longer abandon Israel to the UN. It is madness that we constantly on the side of countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran or Yemen against Israel," Müller-Rosentritt told Bild.Germany's ambassador to the UN, Christoph Heusgen, is loathed by many Israeli diplomats for his anti-Israel activities over the years, according to Jerusalem Post interviews with diplomats over the last eight years.A Wikileaks cable revealed in 2010 that Heusgen, who was Merkel's foreign policy advisor at the time, urged the U.S. to water down its opposition to the UN’s anti-Israel “Goldstone Report” in order to force Israel to freeze settlement construction.Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted on Tuesday that Germany "stands every day against antisemitism."

