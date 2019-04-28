'Words, cartoons turn into shootings in synagogues'

Danny Danon at the 2017 JPost Annual Conference.
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Sympathy poured in from around the world in response to a shooting attack in a Poway, California Chabad synagogue on Saturday that killed one woman and wounded three others.
The rabbi, Yisrael Goldstein, was reportedly one of those who were wounded in the attack.
"The words, the demonstrators and the cartoons turn into shootings against worshipers in synagogues," said Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon in response to the attack. "Antisemitism continues to raise its head and take victims. This is the time for action, for a determined war and not for weak and hollow condemnations that allow the forces of hate to revive dark periods in history."
The ambassador was seemingly referencing an antisemitic cartoon published by The New York Times
on Saturday.
"We all have a responsibility to condemn hate crimes but we must also acknowledge things said and written that may contribute to it," wrote former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley. "Prayers for Rabbi Goldstein and his congregation."
“I am following with deep concern the tragic events in Poway, California, as once again Jewish blood has been spilled on one of our holiest days, in a place of prayer," said Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett.
“And even in the face of this terror and hatred, once again we are hearing reports of unrivalled bravery as the rabbi of the community - who was himself injured - sought to defend his congregants from the vicious shooter.
“Let all who wish the Jewish people harm understand: We are a strong people and we are a united people and we will never be defeated by hatred. The people of Israel stand side by side with our brothers and sisters in America, and with all the American people against this and all forms of terror."
Speaking with reporters at the White House, US President Donald Trump said, "My deepest sympathies go to the people that were affected." He added that "it looks like a hate crime" and that authorities will "get to the bottom of it."
"We condemn in the strongest terms the evil & cowardly shooting at Chabad of Poway today as Jewish families celebrated Passover," wrote Vice President Mike Pence. "No one should be in fear in a house of worship. Antisemitism isn’t just wrong - it’s evil."
Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who has faced controversy over her use of antisemitic tropes, responded to the attack as well.
"My heart is breaking after today’s deadly shooting at Chabad Congregation in San Diego - on the last day of Passover and 6 months to the day after the Tree of Life shooting," she said. "We as a nation must confront the terrifying rise of religious hate and violence. Love trumps hate."
Vermont Senator and presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders also expressed his sadness.
"Another horrific shooting at a place of worship, today at the Poway Synagogue in San Diego County," he wrote on Twitter. "We must work every day to eradicate all forms of hatred and bigotry, and take serious action to protect Americans from gun violence."
"We are shocked and saddened beyond words by reports of a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California," wrote AJC. "We pray for the recovery of those injured as we anxiously await further news."
Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Isaac Herzog, responded to the attack, saying: "The antisemitic attack at Chabad Poway in California is horrifying. We at the Jewish Agency are closely following events and mourn the loss of life and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. It's immoral to attack people of any faith at any place of worship. It must be stopped!"Reuters contributed to this report.
