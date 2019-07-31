Israeli legend soccer player Ronny Rosenthal attacked at home in London

Arsenal's Patrick Vieira (L) fouls Tottenham Hotspurs Ronny Rosenthal (R) during their premiership match at White Hart Lane in 1997.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Legendary Israeli soccer player Ronny Rosenthal was attacked in his home in London as six masked robbers held him at knife-point and left several minutes as Rosenthal and his family were unharmed, UK based Daily Mail reported.
Rosenthal and his family were sleeping at their home in Cricklewood, north west London, as six masked men broke into their house at 1 a.m. and punched and held Rosenthal at knife-point, reportedly seeking the family's expensive belongings.
"He told me that they were physically abused and threatened with machetes and horrible stuff like that," a neighbor told the Evening Standard. "The raiders were in and out in five minutes ... these people know what they’re doing. The family are fine now, they are a strong family but it wasn’t pleasant."
Rosenthal moved to London in 1994, after having played for latest European Championship winners FC Liverpool, then Rosenthal helped the team win the English Football League First Division title.
Four years later, Rosenthal transferred to Tottenham Hotspur FC. Rosenthal's professional soccer career ended in 1999, and was added to the Israeli soccer hall of fame in 2009.
