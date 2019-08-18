Israeli student found dead in Ethiopian salt desert

Aya Na'amana, an Israeli Technion student, who went missing in the Danakil Desert in northeast Ethiopia was found dead on Sunday.



A group of travelers who arrived at the finishing point of the trail in the Danakil salt desert in Ethiopia, dubbed as the hottest place on Earth, reported that one of the travelers, Na'amana, split up from the group and did not make it to the end of the trail.

Upon hearing of the missing traveler, MAGNUS International Search & Rescue teams, which is a comprehensive emergency management and on-ground search & rescue service provider, began searching for the girl.The company's founder, Hilik Magnus, claimed that Na'amana has been missing for a long time, in terms of the area in which she was lost. "It is a very tough area. The temperatures are extremely high," he spoke on the phone with Radio 103FM.On Sunday morning Na'amana's body was found, after she possibly fell to her death. Word of her death was sent to her family in Israel and to the Foreign Ministry who began working to transfer the body back to Israel for burial.

