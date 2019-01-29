Italian Consulate General in NYC honors Jewish Holocaust victims by name

The Italian Consulate General in New York honors International Holocaust Memorial Day by reading the names of Italian-Jewish victims. An ally of the Nazis during WWII, roughly 8,000 Italian Jews were murdered in the Holocaust. .
(photo credit: screenshot)
Italians officials from the Italian Consulate General in New York honored the memory of 8,000 Jewish-Italian victims of the Holocaust by reading out their names in a five hour ceremony conducted on Sunday, ABC News reported.
Deputy Director of the Primo Levi Center in New York Alessandro Cassin said that the ceremony is an annual event since 2000.
Italy was an ally of Nazi Germany during WWII, modern Jewish Ghettos were established in Rome and Venice to facilitate the deportations with the active participation of Italians and the Italian state.
The modern Italian state marks October 18, the deportation date of the Jews of Rome, as the Holocaust memorial date in Italy.
