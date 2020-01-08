The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ivanka Trump recieves "The Friend of Israel Award" from the IAC

"It's a tremendous honor to receive the 'Friend of Israel Award' by the Israeli American Council," Ivanka Trump told the Post.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 8, 2020 19:53
Ivanka Trump leads a listening session with military spouses at the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)
Ivanka Trump leads a listening session with military spouses at the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)
WASHINGTON - Ivanka Trump, daughter and senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, was awarded on Tuesday the "The Friend of Israel Award" by the Israeli American Council (IAC) during their annual gala in Las Vegas. The award was presented by the organization's top donor, Sheldon and Miriam Adelson. The award is given by the Israeli American community in Las Vegas to a person "who exemplifies support for Zionism and Jewish values." Last year, the IAC named former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley as the award recipient.
According to the IAC, the award was given to Trump since she "has shown a strong positive connection to the State of Israel, believes in the importance of the friendship between the US and Israel and works to strengthen the alliances between the people of the United States and the people of Israel."
"The Israeli-American Council was delighted to honor Ivanka Trump, Senior Advisor to the President, at our gala in Las Vegas last night," Shoham Nicolet, CEO of the IAC, told The Jerusalem Post. "As a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Ivanka has been an inspiration for both women leadership and family values," Nicolet added. "We thank her for her commitment to strengthening the bond between Israel and the United States and being a role model for so many over the years."
"It's a tremendous honor to receive the 'Friend of Israel Award' by the Israeli American Council," Ivanka Trump told the Post in a written statement. "President Trump and the entirety of his Administration are resolute in defending the Jewish people, supporting the State of Israel and confronting the scourge of antisemitism everywhere it exists. As both his daughter and advisor, I can say with conviction that there is no greater friend to Israel than President Trump."
The president participated last month in Florida in the IAC annual conference and addressed the audience. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, GOP mega-donors and the IAC top donors, introduced him to the 4,000 people crowd and thanked him for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, as well as for recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.



