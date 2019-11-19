Chairman of the RJC Norm Coleman noted that “Jason Greenblatt served our country admirably as an advisor to President Donald Trump and as someone passionately concerned for the security and peace of Israel. We commend his outstanding contributions to the US-Israel alliance and to the Trump Administration’s efforts to develop a plan for a stable, peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“We are very excited that Jason Greenblatt’s first engagement since leaving the White House is in a leadership role with the Republican Jewish Coalition. The RJC represents tens of thousands of Jewish Republicans around the country. We have a terrific action plan for energizing and growing the Jewish Republican base and for bringing them out to support Republican candidates in 2020. We’re delighted that Jason will be part of our efforts,” Coleman added.

Jason Greenblatt also made a statement following his election to the RJC Board: “It’s an honor for me to participate in the Republican Jewish Coalition, a respected organization that has done great work for over three decades.”

“Republican leaders in DC and around the country know the tremendous value of the RJC’s work. The RJC is building a strong grassroots network of dedicated activists who bring Republican ideals and ideas to life in the Jewish community. I look forward to contributing to that cause,” Greenblatt added.

Greenblatt served as Trump’s Israel advisor, promoting prominent policies such as moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem, U.S. recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, and the yet to be released “ Deal of the Century ” peace plan.

Greenblatt announced in September that he would be stepping down from his role, but had originally intended to stay until the official rollout of the peace plan, which the White House had said would take place following the formation of a new government in Israel.