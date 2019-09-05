Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jeffery Epstein buried in unmarked grave with family names removed

Sex-offender who died in custody, Epstein was laid to rest at the IJ Morris Star of David cemetery near Palm Beach, Florida.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 18:25
Jeffery Epstein buried in unmarked grave with family names removed

Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photo taken for the NY Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Eccentric financer and pedophile Jeffery Epstein, who once held lavish dinners for scientists and discussed his support of transhumanism, was laid to rest in an unmarked grave next to his parents Seymour and Paula, the Mirror reported on Thursday.

Epstein was laid to rest at the IJ Morris Star of David cemetery in Florida near Palm Beach.

To prevent vandalism, the names of his parents were removed from the tombstone.

Epstein reportedly committed suicide on August 10 while in police custody during an investigation into his alleged pedophilia.

Epstein, who had once been on good terms with such important figures in American politics as current US President Donald Trump and Bill and Hillary Clinton, the first a former US President and the other a former a US Secretary of State, caused a tsunami of online theories as to the possible reasons for his death while on suicide watch.

He is survived by his 65-year-old brother Mark who refused to answer reporters when asked if his late brother was placed next to their parents.
    



Related Content

September 5, 2019
Mac Miller drug dealer charged for supplying fatal dose of fentanyl

By TAMAR BEERI, REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings