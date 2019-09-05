Jeffery Epstein buried in unmarked grave with family names removed

Eccentric financer and pedophile Jeffery Epstein, who once held lavish dinners for scientists and discussed his support of transhumanism, was laid to rest in an unmarked grave next to his parents Seymour and Paula, the Mirror reported on Thursday.



Epstein was laid to rest at the IJ Morris Star of David cemetery in Florida near Palm Beach.

To prevent vandalism, the names of his parents were removed from the tombstone.Epstein reportedly committed suicide on August 10 while in police custody during an investigation into his alleged pedophilia.Epstein, who had once been on good terms with such important figures in American politics as current US President Donald Trump and Bill and Hillary Clinton , the first a former US President and the other a former a US Secretary of State, caused a tsunami of online theories as to the possible reasons for his death while on suicide watch.He is survived by his 65-year-old brother Mark who refused to answer reporters when asked if his late brother was placed next to their parents.

