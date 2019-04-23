Jerusalem-born woman admits to planning terror attacks in U.S.

Screenshot of threat published by the Islamic State Hacking Division to the US military.
(photo credit: screenshot)
A Wisconsin mother of seven, who was born in Jerusalem, pleaded guilty in court on Monday to allegations that she spread a “virtual library” about manufacturing bombs and biological weapons and attempted to aid self-proclaimed ISIS members in online chat forums, the New York Post reported on Tuesday.
Waheba Issa Dais, a Palestinian woman, married a US citizen when she arrived in Chicago in 1992. They divorced in 2003 and she remained in the US legally, living south of Milwaukee in the town of Cudahy.
According to court documents, Dais hacked social media accounts so she could engage in online chats with self-proclaimed members of ISIS and attempted to aid them in planning attacks within the US, the Chicago Tribune reported.
US Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Matthew Krueger said that “Nobody will ever know what else she could’ve inspired,” the Tribune reported.
The prosecution was unable to connect Dais with any actual attacks that took place or were attempted to be carried out in the US.
