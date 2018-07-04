Jewish-American BDS activist barred from Israel considering aliyah

An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Ariel Gold, a Jewish-American supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement who was denied entry to Israel this week, is considering making aliya to Israel to bypass the travel ban.
Gold revealed her plans in an interview with i24 News. “That might be my next step. It's a possibility,” she told the station.
If Gold immigrates to Israel it is possible that the ban on BDS activists would no longer apply to her since she would become an Israeli citizen. She would have to first apply for citizenship and her application would be evaluated by the Jewish Agency and the Immigration and Absorption Ministry.
Gold, is a known member of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement and specifically active in the Code Pink group, a far-Left peace and social justice NGO.
She landed in Israel late Sunday night but was refused entry by the Population and Immigration Authority at Ben-Gurion Airport which said it was acting under the instruction of Strategic Affairs and Information Minister Gilad Erdan.
Gold had visited Israel before, and when it became clear that she was a BDS activist, she was informed upon her departure that future visits to Israel would only be possible if she acquired a visa in advance.
On Sunday, Gold said she came to Israel to study Judaism at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
“I am in the Tel Aviv airport getting deported. I got a visa in advance to enter the country but they are refusing to honor it and are deporting me now,” Gold wrote on Facebook, posting a picture of herself at the airport.