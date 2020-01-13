Jewish American football star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism

The New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been arrested for vandalism in Beverly Hills. Edelman is said to have jumped on the hood of a car at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday night, Beverly Hills police has said in a statement, according to NBC news. He was released on citation and has been scheduled to appear in court on April 13. Edelman and the Patriots declined to comment to NBC regarding the incident. Edelman's father has Ashkenazi roots, according to JTA, causing Edelman to have something of a Jewish awakening in recent years. In 2012, in response to a reporter asking: “What’s a nice Jewish boy doing in the Super Bowl?” according to the Toronto Sun he replied, “I’m not completely Jewish, if you know what I mean. I know people want me to be. My father is Jewish. My mother isn’t. I’ve been asked this before. I guess you could say I’m kind of Jewish but not really.”But by 2014, when asked for “good Christmas answers” to questions from the NFL network, Edelman said, “Well, I’m Jewish, but I’ll try to keep it to Hanukkah presents even though Hanukkah’s over.”In 2018 he showed his support for the Jewish community following the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg, wearing a pair of customized cleats at a game against the Steelers which featured the words 'ets chaim' ('Tree of Life') on one, and #strongerthanhate on the other, with a blue Magen David. Posting a picture of the shoes to Instagram, Edelman also listed the names of the victims of the shooting.Both