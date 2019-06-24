Jewish Drew Gulak wins WWE Gold

NOLA 2018 - WWE 205 Live - Drew Gulak Vs Mark Andrews.
For the first time, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Cruiserweight Championship was won by a Jewish wrestler.
During the kickoff of the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view in Tacoma, Washington, “the Philadelphia Stretcher” Drew Gulak fought in a triple threat match against Akira Tozawa and Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nesse, where his technical grapples won out over his opponents’ high flying acrobatics.
The 32-year-old Gulak debuted in the squared circle in 2005 and has been with the WWE since 2016. In 2010, while he was still making his way in the world of professional wrestling and studying at University, Gulak came to Israel on Birthright, and trained for a brief period of time with the Israeli Pro Wrestling Association (IPWA) in Netanya.
The training clearly left a mark, as the Gulak’s skills as a performer are top-rate. The Philadelphia Stretcher has become a highlight of the weekly episodes of the WWE’s 205 Live brand, where he now holds the top prize.
Gulak is expected to have his first high profile title defense on July 14 in Philadelphia during WWE’s annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
