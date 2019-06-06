Jewish, LGBTQ, feminists NGOs condemn DC Dyke March for Jewish Star ban

Israeli drag queens and go-go dancers dance on a truck during the annual gay pride parade in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on June 13, 2014. . (photo credit: JACK GUEZ / AFP)

LGBTQ, Jewish and feminist organizations called on the DC Dyke March to apologize for their ban on the Jewish Star of David and Israeli flags, on Wednesday night.





While there was originally no official announcement, after participants inquired, they discovered that they would not be able to bring Israeli flags or related national symbols to the march. Organizers later wrote on Facebook that, "participants [may] not bring pro-Israel paraphernalia."

"We ask the organizers to hold true to their mission of inclusivity as stated on their website: 'The D.C. Dyke March exists to celebrate and center all Dykes," a statement by Zioness Movement, A Wider Bridge, Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington and AJ Campbell - former Director of The Nice Jewish Girls and founder of The Jacobs Tent Project said in response to the DC Dyke March's decision. "Together we call on the DC Dyke March to apologize to the community and reverse course by allowing Dykes wishing to carry all Jewish and Israeli symbols to march as their full, authentic selves."

This controversy is not new, two years ago a similar incident occurred with the Chicago Dyke March organizers kicked out several people for carrying Jewish Pride flags.

However, the following year, Palestinian flags were seen waving at the Chicago march.

Its been 12 years since the last Dyke march in DC, according to the Washington Post. The organizers said they brought the march back to life because it was badly needed as LGBTQ services and legal protections were being erased, the Post reported.

