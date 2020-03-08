Jewish New Yorker in serious condition after Italy trip

A member of the Sephardi Jewish community in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is in serious condition following a trip to Italy due to a possible case of coronavirus, Yeshiva World News reported.The man, who is in his 30s and resides on Ocean Parkway, just returned from Milan, Italy, and is currently on a respirator. The identity of the patient is unknown, but Yeshiva World News have asked people to pray for Yosef ben Esther.The announcement was initially made by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over Twitter.It is unconfirmed whether the patient has the coronavirus, but he is being treated as such. Regardless of the diagnosis, however, the patient is still in serious condition.Earlier, Mayor de Blasio declared a state of emergency for New York as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb.