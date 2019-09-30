Jewish cemetery defaced in Buenos Aires over Rosh Hashanah

A Jewish cemetery was defaced on Saturday night in Buenos Aires.



The wall surrounding the cemetery was knocked down, multiple gravestones were smashed and many bronze tablets were stolen off the headstones.

ארגנטינה: בית קברות יהודי באזור בואנוס איירס הושחת על ידי אלמונים. קיר המקיף את בית הקברות נהרס, כמה מצבות נותצו, ולוחות ברונזה שהיו חלק ממצבות נגנבו. נשיא הארגון היהודי AMIA, מסר: "האירועים האלימים במקום כה קדוש ממלאים אותנו בכאב וחרדה"@yoavz (צילום: AMIA) pic.twitter.com/uSGPb5hFAb — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 30, 2019

Now the AMIA, a Jewish organization in Argentina, is calling on the municipality and the Ministry of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires to start an investigation into the incident.The president of AMIA, Ariel Eichbaum, said, "On the eve of the arrival of the Jewish New Year, one of the most important moments of our community, these violent events, in a place so sacred at a religious level, with family tradition and cultural heritage, fill us with pain and consternation."He added, "We also request that prevention measures are immediately taken to ensure that they do not happen again.

