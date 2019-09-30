Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jewish cemetery defaced in Buenos Aires over Rosh Hashanah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 30, 2019 11:38
1 minute read.
GRAVES AT a desecrated Jewish cemetery in Europe.

GRAVES AT a desecrated Jewish cemetery in Europe.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 A Jewish cemetery was defaced on Saturday night in Buenos Aires. 

The wall surrounding the cemetery was knocked down, multiple gravestones were smashed and many bronze tablets were stolen off the headstones. 

Now the AMIA, a Jewish organization in Argentina, is calling on the municipality and the Ministry of Security of the Province of Buenos Aires to start an investigation into the incident. 



The president of AMIA, Ariel Eichbaum, said, "On the eve of the arrival of the Jewish New Year, one of the most important moments of our community, these violent events, in a place so sacred at a religious level, with family tradition and cultural heritage, fill us with pain and consternation." 

He added, "We also request that prevention measures are immediately taken to ensure that they do not happen again.


