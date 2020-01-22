Jewish cemetery in Bulgaria vandalized

Gravestones were pushed over and broken, and a fence around the cemetery was damaged, the Sofia Globe reported Thursday.

Shoumen was home to a Jewish community during centuries of Ottoman rule. The Jewish cemetery in Shoumen dates from the 19th century.

The regional Sofia chapter of the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria, or Shalom, has engaged in dialogue about the incident with the Regional Prosecutor’s Office and is calling for the proper institutions to “find the perpetrators and ensure that such actions will not be repeated,” according to the World Jewish Congress.

In 2008, vandals damaged the cemetery and were forced to attend court-mandated educational training against antisemitism, The Sofia Globe reported.

