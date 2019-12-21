Jewish cemetery in Sidon, Lebanon destroyed, will UNESCO help?



UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay was presented with a letter on Friday in which the Wiesenthal Center Director for International Relations Dr. Shimon Samuels complained that a Jewish cemetery in Sidon had been destroyed. Samuels asked UNESCO to protect the heritage site.

The Jewish burial site was already damaged in 1992 when a road was paved near it, a Jewish donor had the graveyard restored in 2005 as his own ancestors were buried there. The donor also appointed Mr. Nagi Zeidan to oversee the site to ensure it remains in good condition, it was Zeidan who noticed the latest damages done to the final resting place of the once prosperous Jewish community of Sidon.





When the IDF controlled South-East Lebanon , Israeli soldiers maintained the cemetery and erected a plaque in Hebrew, but as the plaque only caused provocation after Israel withdrew its forces it was replaced with an Arabic one.

In the letter, Samuels suggests Hezbollah is responsible for the damages.



Sidon is the home of one of the oldest Jewish prayer houses on Earth, the Sidon Synagogue, which was built in 833 and still stands today.