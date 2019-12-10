The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish groups decry weak response to Trump Jewish wealth insinuations

“You have people that are Jewish people that are great people, they don’t love Israel enough,” Trump said Saturday.

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 03:01
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 29, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 29, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
(JTA) — Several Jewish groups weren’t happy about President Donald Trump’s remarks over the weekend at the Israeli-American Council’s annual conference.
At the event in Florida, the president slammed Jews who “don’t love Israel enough” and implied that Jews would not vote for Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren because of their wealth.
“You have people that are Jewish people that are great people, they don’t love Israel enough,” Trump said Saturday.
After telling members of the audience that “a lot of you are in the real estate business,” Trump went on say that they “have to” support his re-election because there’s no alternative.
“You have no choice, you’re not gonna vote for Pocahontas, I can tell you that,” he said, using a pejorative nickname for Warren, who claims to have Native American ancestry. “You’re not gonna vote for the wealth tax.”
One of Warren’s signature policy initiatives is a tax on households with a net worth of $50 million or more.
Trump’s speech was met with loud applause and vigorous chants of “four more years.” But several Jewish groups, including the American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League, took to Twitter to criticize his comments.
“Dear @POTUS — Much as we appreciate your unwavering support for Israel, surely there must be a better way to appeal to American Jewish voters, as you just did in Florida, than by money references that feed age-old and ugly stereotypes. Let’s stay off that mine-infested road,” the AJC said in a tweet Sunday.
“While important @POTUS called out BDS and #antiSemitism, it’s essentially undone by his own trafficking of #antiSemitic tropes: questioning American Jews’ loyalty to Israel and asserting that Jewish voters only care about their wealth,” wrote the ADL’s CEO and national director, Jonathan Greenblatt.
But for some, the condemnations weren’t strong enough.
Rabbi Jill Jacobs, the executive director of the progressive group T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, accused the AJC of not being as harsh on Trump as it had been on liberals who made anti-Semitic comments.
“Not exactly the tone of their condemnations of antisemitism from the left, is it?” Jacobs wrote in a response to AJC’s tweet. “The President of the United States is making antisemitic remarks & consorting with Nazi sympathizers. Treat that like the big deal it is.”
Jacobs didn’t specify who the AJC had supposedly been soft on. But Rebecca Pierce, a black-Jewish filmmaker and writer, posted the AJC’s response after Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., falsely claimed earlier this year that the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC pays members of Congress to support the Jewish state. The AJC said Omar’s claim was “demonstrably false and stunningly anti-Semitic” and urged her to apologize.
Yonah Lieberman, the co-founder of IfNotNow, a Jewish group that opposes the Israeli occupation, criticized Greenblatt for starting his statement by praising the president’s remarks.
Meanwhile, Jewish Democratic groups were even harsher in their condemnations of the president. Halie Soifer, who leads the Jewish Democratic Council of America, called Trump’s comments “vile and bigoted,” while the Democratic Majority for Israel on Twitter called them “disgusting.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat who has frequently sparred with the president, on Twitter termed his comments “outright and atrocious antisemitism.”
Trump had his share of Jewish defenders, too.
Matt Brooks, the executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, responding to an article about Jewish criticism of president, tweeted that “Jewish groups could be wrong.”
Shmuley Boteach, the prominent rabbi and author who launched a failed congressional bid as a Republican in 2012, said it was “highly misleading” to focus on Trump’s wealth remarks, calling the address “one of the most pro-Israel speeches ever delivered by an American President.”


Tags American Jewry Donald Trump antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's rhetoric By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Nancy Pelosi could use a little hate By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: A third round of elections: who's to blame? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz: Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by