Jewish groups in New York to hold solidarity march

Jewish groups will hold a solidarity march in New York City under the banner “No Hate. No Fear.”

The Jan. 5 event comes in the wake of attacks in Monsey Jersey City and Brooklyn.

The march will leave from Lower Manhattan and cross the Brooklyn Bridge, followed by a rally in Columbus Park.

“In light of the ongoing and persistent attacks against our community, it’s time for us to come together and demonstrate our collective resolve,” the organizers said.

The sponsors are the UJA-Federation of New York along with the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, the Anti-Defamation League of New York, the American Jewish Committee of New York and the New York Board of Rabbis.