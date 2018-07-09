Jewish man assaulted in Berlin for wearing a Star of David

An aerial view of Berlin, Germany..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Jewish Syrian man was assaulted in a park in Berlin by a group of men and women who he asked for a light for his cigarette after they noticed he was wearing a Star of David.
The 10 men and women ages 15 to 21 were detained in the park following the assault on Saturday night, and later released pending an investigation, the German news service Deutsche Welle reported. The group included six Syrians and three Germans, according to the report.
The victim told Deutsche Welle that when a member of the group saw his Star of David he shouted “anti-Semitic insults,” grabbed the cigarette from his mouth and punched him.
The group chased him, knocked him to the ground and beat him, according to the report. He was hospitalized for his injuries.
The attackers ran away when passersby came to help the downed man.
The attack comes days after a Syrian man, 19, was found guilty of an April attack against an Israeli man who was wearing a kippah on a Berlin street. The attacker lashed the man with his belt while shouting the Arabic word for Jew, “Yahudi.” The victim, who is not Jewish, had placed the kippah on his head as an experiment to see “how bad it is to walk Berlin’s streets as a Jew today.”
Die Welt says all of the attackers were of Syrian origin.