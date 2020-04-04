Pink opens up about having coronavirus

Pop-rock singer and Jewish mother Pink opened up on Friday night after having tested positive for COVID-19, explaining that she has since recovered."Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I... were showing symptoms of COVID-19," she explained in a Twitter post. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive." She explained that this occurred despite her family having already practiced social distancing and staying home, and so they "continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor."They have since tested negative for the illness.
She criticized the US government, saying that, "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible."Furthermore, she said, "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor – and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."She then announced that her family would be donating half a million dollars to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of Pink's mother, Judy Moore, "who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center."
She donated another half a million dollars to "the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund."The popstar then thanked the health care professionals who treated her and her son. "You are our heroes!" she said.In later tweets, one person had responded with a news headline, stating, "P!nk says she has recovered from COVID-19 and lashes out at the nation's response to the pandemic."
Pink responded, "Darn right I did. Shouldn't we all?"
