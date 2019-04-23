Jewish rapper Lil Dicky releases special Earth Day song featuring celebs

JEWISH AMERICAN rapper Lil Dicky..
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Philadelphia-born Jewish rapper David Burd, also known as Lil Dicky, released a new song for Earth Day featuring a variety of celebrities.
The song, named "Earth," features Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Hailee Steinfeld, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, SIA, Miley Cyrus, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Joel Embiid, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Psy, Kris Wu and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Burd worked with few of the artists before, however the amount of artists who were willing to join him on his special Earth Day special is greater than his collaborations done in past releases.
The song received some criticism for using foul language in a song that promotes a good cause, thus a clean version of the song was released.
Burd's debut album, “Professional Rapper,” hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and his last released single, "Freaky Friday" featuring Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled, and Kendall Jenner, topped the charts in the United Kingdom and New Zealand. The latter peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon being released in 2018. The song has also reached the top 10 of the charts in Australia, Canada and Ireland.
Lil Dicky is expected to feature in a television show
based on his life in the future, however the release date still remains unknown.
