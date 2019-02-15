Jewish school in LA goes on lockdown as security guard shoots man in leg

Gun [illustrative] 150.
A security guard at a Jewish high school for girls in Los Angeles shot a man in the leg after he “became belligerent,” and the school went on lockdown.
Students are not in any danger, according to the school.
At around 1 p.m. Thursday, a man was “canvassing” around Ohel Chana High School, according to an email sent to parents. The school security guard confronted him and shot him in the leg after he “became belligerent,” the school wrote to parents. The man was not critically injured, and no students were hurt or put at risk.
The school was put on lockdown until police give notice that all is well. Students have been given extra time to relax before class.
Ohel Chana, affiliated with Chabad, serves 99 students in grades 9-12, according to the Private School review website.
